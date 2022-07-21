Local reader Eliot Mason, 10, shows off a rare blue frog found recently. In an email to The Times Record, Eliot writes: “A few days ago I caught a blue frog here in town. I catch a lot of frogs, and I had never seen a blue one before. My babysitter and I did some research, and it turns out they are very very rare! It comes from the same gene mutation that causes blue lobsters. I thought other people in Brunswick might be interested in reading about this.”

