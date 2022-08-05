Barbara F. Lamb 1931 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Barbara F. Lamb, 91, of Brunswick passed away on July 29, 2022. Barbara was born in Livermore Falls on April 27, 1931, to Ernest A. and Barbara Partridge Fogg. She graduated from Buckfield High School as class salutatorian and then attended the Auburn Maine School of Commerce. After studying there, it became clear to Barbara that her dream was to be a homemaker and mother. Because of her father’s health and her mother working long hours, Barbara often came home from school to do housework, prepare evening meals and care for her younger sisters. She felt honored to do this for her family. This set the stage for her lifelong dream of being a full-time mother to her own children. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her Bear Pond camp in Turner. Her favorite vacation was visiting Disney World with family. Barbara and her husband Bill were members of the First Parish Church in Brunswick. She was a member of the hospitality committee and the women’s council. For years, she chaired church suppers, fairs and the jewelry table at the annual Christmas Fair. Over the past 20 years, they were welcomed at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Topsham, where they enjoyed and loved the fellowship. Barbara spent more than five thousand hours volunteering at the former Parkview Adventist Medical Center. There, she volunteered in Medical Records and in the Wellness Department. She also helped with numerous blood drives. Barbara was a loving wife, mom, aunt, mother-in-law and friend to all. Her most cherished title was “Nana.” She was loved by her family and friends and will be sorely missed. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Bill Lamb of 54 years, brother Robert Fogg and sisters Elizabeth Pray and Janet Tucker. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Caton (David) of Wells, Rebecca Hudnor (Frank) of Brunswick, and son Jeffrey Hutchinson (Diane) of Brunswick, stepdaughters Susan Lamb (Steve) of Dresden, Judith Andrews (Dick) of Brunswick; her sister Mary Lewis; five grandchildren, Christopher Hudnor, Justin Hudnor, Erin Sylvester, Peter Christopher and Sarah Christopher. She was also honored to be “Nana” to Chris and Justin’s wives, Lindsay and Natasha. Barbara had four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Sadie, Wyatt and Cecelia. In recent years, Wyatt Lee brought her so much happiness and she was overjoyed to learn of her newest great-granddaughter Cecelia (Cece) Rose Hudnor. Barbara’s family would like to express their appreciation for the care provided by Dr. Timothy Howe and staff, her “second family” at Bay Square at Yarmouth, and the Compassus Hospice staff. A private service will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Topsham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of Bill and Barbara Lamb to the: Seventh Day Adventist Children’s Orchestra 214 Topsham Fair Mall Rd. Topsham, ME 04086

