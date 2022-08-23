Lucius Storrs Bigelow 1926 – 2022 SEBASCO ESTATES – Lucius Storrs Bigelow, 95, of Sebasco Estates, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was dearly loved by his family and friends. Storrs was born on Sept. 26, 1926, in Buffalo, N.Y., to parents Hermine von Rarrel Bigelow and Lucius Seymour Bigelow. While attending Yale University, in 1944 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Japan after the conclusion of World War II. After his service ended, he returned to Yale, graduating in 1951 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. After he graduated Yale, he joined the General Electric Company in Schenectady, N.Y., and he remained with GE for 38 years, becoming the Lead Engineer for the Containment Prototype Support Operation at the General Electric Company’s, Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory (KAPL), designing, operating, and testing nuclear power systems for submarines. In 1954, Storrs married Suzanne Elizabeth Russell, of Schenectady, N.Y. Storrs and Sue had four children, Alice, Sarah, Mary, and John, whom they raised in Glenville, a suburb of Schenectady. Storrs and Sue brought their growing family to Maine for summer vacations, a place where they both had fond memories; Storrs from his childhood in Sebasco, and Sue having spent her family summer vacations in Kennebunkport. It was during these vacations in Sebasco that Storrs taught his children, their cousins and various friends and playmates how to swim, how to body surf at Popham Beach, how to cook and eat a lobster, and all other things “Maine”. After his retirement, Storrs and Sue moved to Bath, Maine, where Storrs served as a commissioner on the Bath Housing Authority, and president of the Bath Rotary Club. After seven years in Bath, Storrs and Sue moved to Sebasco Estates, adding to and winterizing their summer cottage where they continued to live. Storrs remained active in the community, serving as a member of the Phippsburg Board of Appeals for many years. Storrs was an avid reader, loved to ski, and especially enjoyed a good game of golf. He won the club championship at both the Edison Club in Schenectady, N.Y., and the Sebasco Golf Club of Phippsburg, Maine. Being an engineer, Storrs could fix almost anything, and spent many an hour under the Sebasco house fixing the plumbing, as well as designing and planning carpentry projects, kitchen and other home upgrades. Preceded in death by his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 67 years, Suzanne Russell Bigelow; their children, Alice B. Sulkowski (Duane A. Williams), Sarah E. Bigelow, Mary B. Fernald, John S. Bigelow (Leda O. Bigelow); and grandsons, Lucius C. Fernald and Henry H. Fernald. There will be a memorial Mass on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Bath, Maine. Storrs will be buried in a private family service. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Phippsburg Amb. Fund P.O. Box 83 Phippsburg, ME 04562 or: Mid Coast Hospital 123 Medical Center Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: a charity of your choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous