Barbara Ellen Houdlette Shorette 1930 – 2022 DRESDEN – Barbara Ellen “Mutha” Houdlette Shorette , 91, of Dresden passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 22, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and opened her eyes in Heaven with Jesus. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Theodore Shorette; and her son, Sammy Shorette. She is survived by her children Beth Shorette, Emmy Young and her husband Bob, Sarah Hall and her husband Don, Harold Shorette and his wife Kaarina, Ted Shorette and his partner Susie, Willie Towle and his wife Terri; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank her friends and loved ones for all the cherished memories and endless love. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at Pownalborough Hall, located at 314 Patterson Rd. in Dresden, on Saturday, August 27 from 1 to 3 p.m..

