Portland police on Sunday evening responded to reports of shots being fired on Bolton Street, near the Brighton Avenue intersection. There were no reported injuries.

“Suspect was taken into custody by (the) first officers that arrived on scene,” according to the Portland police department’s official twitter account. “It appears he shot randomly down Bolton Street. Some roads are closed while investigators determine where the fired rounds might have gone.”

Police said there did not appear to be any injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

