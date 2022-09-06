Falmouth High School Class of 1967 55th reunion, 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Cost is $68 per person and includes appetizers, a dinner buffet and cash bar. Casual attire. Reservations required by Wednesday. Contact Maddy Allen Rowell at 838-1190 or email [email protected]

Stephens High Class of 1958 monthly luncheon, noon Sept. 21 at Chick-A-Dee of Lewiston, 1472 Lisbon St. All classmates and their significant others are welcome to attend. Contact Janet B. at 744-2050.

Army Second Infantry Division Association, at Olivia, N.C., is seeking to notify service members of a planned 99th annual reunion from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in Kansas City, Missouri. Contact Mike Davino at [email protected] or call 919-498-1910.

