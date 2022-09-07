A man was shot and wounded in Deering Oaks park Wednesday night; it was the second shooting in Portland since Saturday.

Police said they believe there is no threat to the public. Police are interviewing witnesses.

Officers responded to Deering Oaks just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Major Robert M. Martin said in a release.

They found a male with a gunshot wound, Martin said, and officers provided emergency care until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to Maine Medical Center, but the severity of his injuries is not known.

“At this time we have several subjects detained and we do not believe there is a continued threat to the public,” Martin said in a statement. “We hope to have more information to share as we gather more facts.”

Portland police are urging anyone with information to contact the police at (207) 874-8575.

Wednesday night’s shooting is the second since Saturday.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was shot in Riverton Park just after 3 a.m. Saturday. Abdihamit Ali, 22, was charged Tuesday with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violating conditions of release, police said Wednesday. Ali fired several rounds in a “targeted attack,” according to Martin.

One of the bullets fired in Riverton Park struck a nearby apartment where a family was sleeping. Nimo Abdi said she and her 4-year-old were asleep on a mattress across the room from where the bullet came through the wall. Two other bullets struck the exterior of her mother’s apartment next door.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »