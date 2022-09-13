As part of its commitment to supporting initiatives that make communities more prosperous and vibrant across the region, the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded $88,590 to 22 organizations in Maine and New Hampshire. The grant funds awarded to these nonprofits will contribute to a variety of programs and efforts important to furthering their work. The missions and goals of these nonprofit partners positively impact the well-being of the community by helping to improve the life of those around them, making northern New England an even better place to live, according to a prepared release.

These grant recipients are among many nonprofits engaged in community-oriented work, such as social and civil service, health care, economic and workforce development, and education.

“These nonprofits are truly appreciated for their tireless work in fostering the livelihoods of those throughout our region,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Whether it’s through health care, food security, environmental sustainability and so much more, we are proud to support their important missions which help create a brighter future.”

Some recipients in the greater Brunswick area include: College Guild, Brunswick, $5,000; Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Portland, $5,000; Maine Woodland Owners, Augusta, $2,000; Camp Sunshine at Sebago Lake, Inc., Casco, $2,500; Bakery Photographic Collective, Portland, $2,500; Locker Project, Portland, $5,000; and Furniture Friends, Westbrook, $5,000.

Other recipients are: Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic, Ellsworth; NH Jump$tart Coalition, Hillsboro, New Hampshire; Vouchers for Veterans, Rochester, New Hampshire; Challenger Learning Center of Maine, Bangor; Merryspring, Inc., Camden; Eastport Arts Center, Eastport; Downeast Adaptive Youth Recreation, Inc., Ellsworth; Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry, Jefferson; The Northern Lighthouse, Inc., Mars Hill; Continuum Arts Collective, North Berwick; Trekkers, Inc., Rockland; Winthrop Maine Historical Society, Winthrop; Mayhew Program, Bristol, New Hampshire; Friends of Aine Foundation, Manchester, New Hampshire; and The Birchtree Center, Newington, New Hampshire.

