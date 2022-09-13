Donna L. Neilson 1945 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Donna L. Neilson, 76, of Brunswick, passed away on August 19, 2022 in the company of loved ones. Donna was born on Sep. 29, 1945 to Leroy and Evelyn Wyman of Westpoint and was one of nine children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert F. Neilson; dear son, Barry L. Wyman, son-in-law, Herb Freeman; two brothers, James and Reid Wyman, three sisters, Georgia Wright, Della Drain and Marsha Dalton. She is survived by her sister May Gilliam, her two brothers, Bruce Wyman and wife Ellen, Phillip Wyman and wife Janet; as well as her three daughters, Nora Freeman, Elana Wyman-Koehling, and Valerie Meserve, daughter-in-law, Kelly Wyman; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna enjoyed family gatherings, day trips with her sisters and her husband, Bob, and putting together puzzles. She loved animals and gardening, her home always surrounded by beautiful birds, happy bees, and chubby squirrels. A Celebration of Life will be held for Donna at The Small Point Baptist Church, 1754 Main Rd. in Phippsburg at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Please consider making a donation in Donna’s memory to a local humane society or: The Maine Cancer Institute
