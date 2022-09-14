Gov. Mills married a widower and instantly became the stepmother of five young girls. She is now a grandmother. As a mother and grandmother myself, I believe Gov. Mills relates to what I care most about: aggressive climate action.

A Democrat, Gov. Mills has taken a leadership role in Maine, and the nation, to reduce carbon emissions. She created the Maine Climate Council, which is implementing strategies to meet Gov. Mills’ goal that Maine will be carbon-neutral by 2045. She removed Maine’s moratorium on clean wind power, which was instituted under her opponent’s administration. She also withdrew Maine from an offshore drilling coalition. These actions are exactly what we need, and just the opposite of what her opponent did when he was the governor.

The choice is clear. Let’s not take this election for granted. For our children and grandchildren, please be sure to vote for Gov. Mills.

Layne Gregory

Falmouth

