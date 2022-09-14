I enthusiastically endorse Democrat Teresa Pierce to be the next Maine state senator for Senate District 25, which includes Falmouth, Cumberland, Gray, Long Island, Chebeague Island and most of Yarmouth.

I know Teresa well, having served with her in the Maine House for six years. She held important positions of leadership, including House chair of the Appropriations Committee, which determines the state’s budget.

This is a particularly challenging position, since the committee bill must be adopted by the Legislature by a two-thirds majority vote, particularly difficult in these highly partisan times. That she succeeded is a testament to her powers of persuasion, her commitment to Maine values and her ability to find consensus across the aisle.

Teresa remained calm in the midst of strong feelings, and clear-headed in the heat of battle. She has the temperament and abilities to serve extraordinarily well as our senator.

Janice Cooper

former Democratic state representative

Yarmouth

