KENNEBUNK – Gary Francis Shaw, 79, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022.

Born Dec. 21, 1942, he was the son of Howard Sr. and Alice E. Waston Shaw. He attended Portland High School which he graduated from in 1962 with honors.

Gary loved sports, especially football. He was a very gracious man, when he lived in Portland, he would give rides to his elderly neighbors of Grant Street so they were able to go grocery shopping. He loved to have picnics with his father and brother at Two Lakes Park and Fort Williams.

Gary is survived by his two brothers, Eugene and Kenny; and his nieces and nephews.

Gray was predeceased by his brothers Howard Jr., Richard, Frankie, his sisters Diane Lanese, Marilyn Tremblay.

A graveside service will be held on Sept. 16 at Calvary Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

