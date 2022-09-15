WESTBROOK – Beloved son, brother, uncle, friend and father, Sanford Earl Chesley Jr., passed on Sept. 8, 2022, in Westbrook. A viewing will be held at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Lamson Funeral Home, Clay Chapel, 7 Lee Road, Lincoln. A memorial service will follow.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.lamsonfh.com.

The family asks that you consider gifts in Sanford’s memory to the Autism Society of Maine or the American Heart Association.

