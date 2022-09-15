In August 2022, a bike-share program was launched in Portland, Maine — a partnership with Tandem Mobility and the city of Portland. Local health plan Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and its parent company, Point32Health, are one of the founding sponsors of this initiative. The current bike share fleet includes 130 bikes and 35 stations, and the program will continue to grow as more stations are approved by the city. Harvard Pilgrim’s fleet of bikes carry the Harvard Pilgrim Pedals brand on the bike baskets and fenders.

“We’re excited to put our support – and our brand – behind a healthy, sustainable initiative such as a bike share in the city of Portland,” says Bill Whitmore, VP of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care in Maine. “The health benefits are many when it comes to this unique transportation partnership to help people navigate and explore our community.”

Ride your way to better health

Not only is bike riding a convenient way to get around, the health benefits of biking are also numerous:

• Physical. Great for cardiovascular health, bike riding strengthens your heart muscle, lowers your resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. It can also reduce the risk of some cancers and health issues. Cycling is a great way to build muscle, maintain a healthy weight, strengthen your core and even improve your posture. Plus cycling is a low-impact exercise that’s easy on the joints. If you have arthritis or back pain, riding a bike may be a good option for you, though it’s always best to consult with your doctor first.

• Mental. Exercise in general, which releases endorphins, can be beneficial to those with depression, anxiety or stress. For outdoor cyclists, breathing in the fresh air as you pedal down a tree-lined bike path can feel almost meditative. As can indoor cycling be, for those who may choose to participate in a spin class that blasts a fast-paced playlist.

• Environmental. Not only are you avoiding the headache that car traffic can bring, but bicycles are better for the environment compared to cars. They don’t require gas, which means you won’t be releasing harmful emissions into the atmosphere—good for the planet and for your own lungs. You’ll help to cut back on the chemicals used by a car, like antifreeze and other liquids. By replacing just a few car trips with bike rides, your neighborhood will also be quieter, helping to reduce noise pollution.

Whether you’re looking to switch up your workout routine or make some sustainable changes in your life, consider going outside for a bike ride. And for those in the Portland area, you can rent on the Harvard Pilgrim Pedals bikes by downloading the app, Movatic.

