More than a dozen ballot initiatives Portland voters will consider this fall could cost the city more than $6.5 million a year to implement, according to a fiscal impact note to councilors from the city manager.

The fiscal impact note, which was requested by Mayor Kate Snyder and which will be presented to the City Council Monday, estimates $1 million in new costs from Charter Commission proposals and more than $5.5 million in costs as a result of five citizen initiatives.

Most of the costs would be paid each year, though the note says about $250,000 are one-time expenses for renovations required to accommodate new employees.

The costs are based on current staffing levels, pay grades and construction and material costs, and also include estimated lost revenue. If the proposals are implemented, the new costs and revenue losses would mean property taxes will go up by $0.44, or 3.4 percent. The city currently operates on a $269 million municipal budget and a $133 million school budget.

For a Portland homeowner with a home valued at $365,000, the changes would add $161 in property taxes annually, according to the note from interim City Manager Danielle West.

Of the 13 proposals voters will consider on Nov. 8, Question E, a proposal to restrict cruise ship activity, is expected to be the costliest. The report estimates the city would lose $3 million each year under the proposal from the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America’s Livable Portland campaign.

Cruise ship activity in the city generates revenue through a head tax and infrastructure fees paid by each ship that docks and disembarks in the city. In the years just before the pandemic, ships carrying over 1,000 passengers paid about $2.8 million a year in taxes and fees.

Staff estimated that between 2024 and 2028 cruise ship revenue would average $3 million a year, but that revenue would be lost under the proposal.

“Beyond that direct loss, the required cancellation of port visits by cruise ships carrying more than 1,000 passengers is likely to have a significant impact on the Portland economy: many businesses and individuals, including artists, vendors, stores, and the working waterfront rely on cruise ships for support,” the note states.

The charter commission’s governance proposal – Question 2 – which seeks to change the structure of city leadership, is estimated to cost about $398,000.

That includes $155,000 in pay increases for school board members, councilors and the mayor, and $150,000 for renovations to Council Chambers to accommodate the change from nine councilors to 12.

It also includes $75,000 for possible special elections if a position is vacated more than six months before the next municipal election and about $19,000 to increase the pay for the chief administrator.

Three of the charter commission proposals – Question 1 (the amendment to the preamble), Question 4 (proportional ranked choice voting) and Question 6 (codification of the Peaks Island Council) — would not have significant costs and were not included in the memo.

This story will be updated.

