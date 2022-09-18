SCARBOROUGH – Richard J. Harkins, 85, of Westbrook, formerly of Buxton and Standish, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a lengthy illness.

Richard was born in Portland, Oct. 6, 1936 to the late Walter Harkins Sr. and Ethel (Trask) Harkins.

He was the last surviving sibling out of eight children. Richard was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Maloy.

He worked several years at the A&P Bakery in Portland, and Hanold Company in Standish, and 20 years working various positions with the Hannaford Store in Gorham before moving to Florida and working security at The Villages where he and Joan lived for several years.

Richard was a past member of the Portland Eagles, and Standish Lions Club. One of his most rewarding endeavors was being part of small group of people, including his wife, to start the Bonny Eagle Athletic Boosters Club in 1977; becoming a 20-year member, during which time he became president for several years. He was excited to be part of the first Bonny Eagle Car Show and remained involved for many years; Always thinking, “how much money can we raise for the kids?” He was honored when the Richard Harkins Scholar Athlete scholarship award was created in his name. He will always be remembered for his kindness, and dry sense of humor.

Richard was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Joan, in 2013.

He is survived by his two children, Terri Gammon and husband, Jeffrey of Buxton, Michael Harkins and wife, Liz, of Valley Springs, Calif. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Stacey Whitney and husband Brent of Limington, Shauna Ferman of Reno, Nev., Magdi Horvath of Roseburg, Ore., and James Harkins of Valley Springs, Calif.; and a great-grandson, Michelangelo Horvath; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner St., Auburn on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

To submit online condolences, please visit: http://www.advantageportland.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in his memory can be made by supporting a local youth sport or charity of

your choice.

