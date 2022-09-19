I enthusiastically endorse Amy Kuhn for Maine House District 111, representing the majority of Falmouth.

Amy has been a strong advocate for the Falmouth community for many years. Her time as a trustee for the Falmouth Memorial Library and her terms on the Town Council and particularly as chair, have shown her leadership and commitment to our community. Amy is a thoughtful listener, clear communicator and decisive decision-maker, all qualities that are critical to being a successful legislator in Augusta. I hope you will join me in voting for her Nov. 8.

It has been my honor and privilege to serve in the Maine House for the past eight years. Thank you for entrusting me to represent you in Augusta.

Hon. Teresa S. Pierce

Falmouth state representative

