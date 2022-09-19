I am writing to express my wholehearted endorsement for Teresa Pierce to serve as the next senator for District 25.

As was the case when Teresa was chairman of the Falmouth Town Council (while Falmouth experienced tremendous growth), Teresa’s balanced approach was always marked by a sense of fiscal accountability to all the citizens of Falmouth, not only those in a select part of town or those with children in the schools.

Teresa carried that same ethic with her to the Legislature, where she recently served as co-chair of the Appropriations Committee. Her record there is one that I think every Maine citizen can celebrate, as the Legislature provided ample funding for priorities, such as property tax relief for our seniors, and was still able to set aside money in the rainy day fund. Teresa is a careful steward of taxpayer dollars, and I believe she has earned our support.

Beth Franklin

Cumberland

