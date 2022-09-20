A Georgia woman visiting Maine spent the morning before her 55th birthday walking a private path along the cliffs of Scarborough that has been used by the public for centuries.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Romona Gowens of Calhoun, Georgia, fell from a 30-foot cliff after a fence she was leaning on broke. Her injuries were fatal, but police have released few details about the incident and the president of the organization that owns the land said he could not speak about it.

The Prouts Neck Cliff Walk, also referred to locally as Marginal Way, is a 2-mile walking path along the ocean. It is privately owned and maintained by the nonprofit Prouts Neck Improvement Association, which represents residents of the exclusive seaside neighborhood.

Albert Barclay, president of the association, said Tuesday he is not able to comment or answer questions about the incident. He did not say if the organization has an attorney to speak on its behalf.

The trail is open during daylight hours only, but can be closed without notice for weather, trail conditions and maintenance. Signs by the trail and notices posted online say that people can use the trail at their own risk.

The trail was closed Tuesday. A Press Herald photographer witnessed a maintenance worker put up a rudimentary sign on a piece of plywood, blocking the path to visitors.

“The Cliff Walk is NOT a manicured or flat path — it is a largely natural, narrow trail along the edge of rocky cliffs and the ocean, over sharp rocks, and across pebble beaches. It will be slippery and wet in places. Some sections require climbing up and down over irregular terrain,” the association says on its website.

Though the trail is privately owned, its continuous public use for decades gives the public the right to use the path, Scarborough Town Manager Tom Hall said Tuesday. He said the town of Scarborough has no direct involvement with the maintenance or oversight of its use.

In 2019, the Prouts Necks Association installed locking wooden gates at both ends of the path to block public access at night and during bad weather. The sudden presence of the gates raised questions among residents who have long enjoyed public access to the waterfront path and its sweeping views of the Atlantic coast.

Scarborough police said in a media release Monday that they continue to investigate the incident, but do not believe it was suspicious. The department did not respond Tuesday to questions about the incident and the ongoing investigation.

After Gowens fell, her sister and a local fisherman called for help, police said. Emergency responders from the Scarborough Fire Department, EMS and Portland Fire Heavy Rescue 1 responded and began a “lengthy extrication process,” police said.

Gowens was taken to Maine Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

A family member who answered the phone at Gowens’ home in Calhoun said family members were not ready to speak to a reporter about her. In comments on a Calhoun newspaper’s Facebook page, people who said they knew Gowens described her as a sweet and loving woman who recently became a grandmother.

