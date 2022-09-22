The Somerset Patriots were down to their last out Thursday night, but the Portland Sea Dogs could not put them away.

Somerset forced extra innings with two runs in the bottom of the ninth, and No. 9 hitter Brandon Lockridge hit an RBI single in the 10th for a 6-5 win and a sweep of the best-of-three Eastern League playoff series. at Bridgewater Township, New Jersey.

Somerset will face Erie in the finals, starting Sunday. Portland’s season ends after its first playoff appearance in eight years.

The Sea Dogs blew a 3-0 lead in the seventh inning, but Hudson Potts blasted a two-run homer in the eighth inning to give Portland a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Mickey Gasper led off with a single. After two strikeouts, Jasson Dominguez walked, and Austin Wells and Andres Chaparro followed with RBI singles to tie the game.

Jeisson Rosario was the automatic runner at second base to start the bottom of the 10th. Jesus Bastidas was hit by a pitch, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch before Lockridge drove in Rosario with a one-out single.

Portland grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Ceddanne Rafaela tripled with one out and scored on a sacrifice fly by Christian Koss. In the sixth, David Hamilton led off with a double, advanced to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Stephen Scott.

Elih Marrero made it 3-0 in the seventh when he doubled home Izzy Wilson, who drew a walk and advanced on a balk.

Somerset’s offense woke up in the bottom of the seventh. Rosario singled and Bastidas walked before Portland reliever Oddanier Mosqueda got a strikeout. He was relieved by Taylor Broadway, who promptly gave up an RBI single to Lockridge. A walk to Trey Sweeney loaded the bases for Dominguez, who also walked to force in a run.

Austin Wells then drew another walk in a nine-pitch at-bat, bringing in the tying run.

Right-hander Thaddeus Ward made his first start for the Sea Dogs since Sept. 8 after being activated from the seven-day IL. He and Somerset starter Clayton Beeter dominated through three innings, with neither team getting a hit.

Ward allowed just one hit but was lifted in the bottom of the fifth inning after throwing 77 pitches. He struck out seven and walked two.

