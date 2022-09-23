Republicans are calling out a video posted to the Maine Department of Education’s website that discusses implicit and explicit racism as part of a campaign against a so-called “woke” public education system ahead of the November gubernatorial election.

The national conservative online news outlet Breitbart published a story Wednesday focusing attention on a slide contained in the hourlong YouTube video, which was created two years ago for high school students by the nonprofit Holocaust and Human Rights of Maine. The slide provides examples of what the nonprofit calls overt and covert forms of racism and white supremacy.

The roughly 50 examples of covert racism include former President Trump’s MAGA slogan, which stands for Make American Great Again, along with “calling police on black people,” “not challenging racist jokes,” “mass incarceration” and the statement that “all lives matter.”

“Students should be taught reading, writing and math, not a woke curriculum from the Mills administration that teaches kids that they are inherently racist for the beliefs they or their parents support,” Republican Governors Association spokesman Will Reinert said in a written statement about the Breitbart story, which was also promoted by the Maine Republican Party.

Maine DOE spokesperson Marcus Mrowka stood by the video, while emphasizing that it was not produced by any public educators and is not required as part of any lesson plans. He noted that each module contains a disclaimer that the lessons should be completed “with an educator or adult supervision, feedback and guidance.”

“The Maine Department of Education does not tell teachers or parents what to teach in the classrooms,” Mrowka said in a written statement. “Decisions about what is taught in a classroom are made by – and always will be made by – teachers, parents, community members, and local elected school boards, consistent with the Maine Learning Results and Maine’s longstanding tradition of local control.”

He added, “The Department of Education will continue to support teachers, parents, and elected school boards as they make their own decisions about public education in Maine, despite attacks like these.”

Before the video was called out by Breitbart, relatively few people had seen it. The video has been available since June 2, 2020 and had been viewed about 300 times as of Friday. Maine has about 200 high schools.

The video uses an iceberg as a metaphor for racism. The panel associates explicit forms of racism — lynching, racial slurs and burning crosses — as the exposed portion of the iceberg, and says implicit forms of racism make up the much larger hidden portion.

The slide contained about 50 examples of implicit racism. The slide is shown for about 75 seconds. None of the panelists appearing on the nonprofit’s video discussed or highlighted MAGA as an example implicit racism.

Before showing the slide, panelist Marpheen Chann notes that biases can form a lens through which a person sees the world, whether the person is aware of them or not.

“Having bias doesn’t necessarily make you a bad person, but it can and does cause harm,” Chann said. “But we each have the moral responsibility to speak up when we see bias, especially explicit bias. And we also have the moral responsibility to learn and grow and address our own implicit biases — the bias we don’t necessarily see.”

Such lessons and trainings on implicit bias exploded in popularity as part of diversity, equity and inclusion discussions within private companies, nonprofits, trade associations and educational institutes following the Minnesota police murder of George Floyd in 2020. Floyd, who was black, was killed by a white police officer responding to a call about an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill.

This is the second time the DOE has faced Republican criticism for its online learning modules, which were created during the pandemic using $2.8 million in federal funding. The MOOSE program, or Maine Online Opportunities for Sustained Education, contains about 200 voluntary lessons that are available to teachers to use. They are not required as part of a school’s curriculum, which is set at the local level.

In the spring, the DOE removed a video intended for kindergarten teachers who wanted to explain gender identity and same sex relationships to their students. The department took the video off the site after being criticized by Republicans, who used the video in an attack ad against Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. The Maine Republican Party has re-aired that ad this fall.

Mrowka, the DOE spokesperson, did not respond to a follow-up question about why the DOE’s removed the LGBTQ video and not the implicit bias video.

The criticism of the race video comes two days after Republican former Gov. Paul LePage, who is challenging Mills, released a proposed parents bill of rights that he framed as fighting back against “extreme woke agendas” of public educators.

Republicans have offered similar proposals in other states, most notably in Virginia, where Glenn Younkin became the first Republican governor elected since 2010. Younkin campaigned with LePage this month in Lewiston, where the two discussed education issues and parental rights.

Neither the Maine Republican Party nor the Republican Governors Association would say whether they would use the anti-racism lesson in any upcoming campaign ads.

