The search for a Freeport teenager missing for three days continued Sunday, including from the air, but the 14-year-old had not been found as of mid-afternoon.

“We’re still searching,” said Lt. Jason Luce of the Maine Warden Service. “We were able to get a Maine Forest helicopter up, and a Marine Patrol plane up. But other than that, we’re just following up on leads and any tips.”

Freeport Police Chief Nathaniel Goodman has asked that anyone who may have seen someone fitting Theo Ferrara’s description to call the tip line at 725-5521, option 2, then option 6.

Goodman also encouraged residents in the area of Flying Point Road in Freeport and Brunswick to search their Ring cameras, particularly for the timespan between 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, in case the cameras picked up Ferrara walking by.

Authorities have asked the public not to search the woods because they might interfere with trained search crews. Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews from the Maine Warden Service, State Police, Brunswick police and Marine Patrol have joined the search. Eight police dogs and 30 search-and-rescue volunteers are contributing, Luce said. Search planes were grounded Saturday amid high winds, but winds had eased Sunday.

Ferrara, a freshman at Freeport High School, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white windbreaker, neon-colored shorts, a T-shirt and flip-flops. He carried a royal blue backpack.

Goodman said authorities have not found red flags that may have prompted the teen to disappear, such as a history of running away. There is no evidence of any foul play, Luce said. Ferrara attended class on Thursday, he said.

