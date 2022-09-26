There was still so sign Monday of a missing 14-year-old boy from Freeport who was last seen walking near his home on Thursday.

A team of about 50 police officers, game wardens and trained volunteers have combed about 7 square miles around Flying Point Road where Theo Ferrara was last seen walking toward Brunswick by a passing driver.

Sixteen police dogs have been involved in the search. The Maine Marine Patrol is searching the coastline, and wardens in a float plane buzzed overhead.

But they have found no signs of Ferrara, a freshman at Freeport High School.

Nearly every telephone pole in the area was pasted with a flyer bearing Ferrara’s picture and the local tip line.

Ferrara is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white windbreaker, gray shorts with a green neon stripe, a T-shirt and flip-flops. He carried a royal blue backpack.

Police have set up a staging area at the L.L. Bean Paddling Center, but have shut the area off to the public. Searchers could be seen walking dogs into wooded areas off Flying Point Road on Monday, but activity was quiet.

Officers say they will continue searching Tuesday, and asked again for everyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance cameras or trail camera systems and send video to police – even if they do not show Ferrara. Police are most interested in videos taken between 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Freeport Police Chief Nate Goodman said.

“I want to put out a plea to the public,” he said. “Any footage that can either show Theo or not show him, we’re interested either way, so we can prove or disprove he was in a certain area.”

Anyone who may have seen someone fitting Ferrara’s description should call the tip line at 207-725-5521, option 2, then option 6.

“Somebody out there hopefully has some intel that can help us,” Lt. Dan Menard said. “We all want the same result here.”

During a brief news conference Monday, Goodman said he was thankful for support from the community, and said tips have helped them narrow the possibilities of where Theo may have gone. Last week, he said detectives had been assigned to interview family and friends of Ferrara, but on Monday, Goodman said they had no strong indication of a triggering event or conflict.

He declined to discuss Ferrara’s state of mind in the hours before his disappearance and said investigators still don’t know why he left home.

The Flying Point area connects coastal Freeport to Brunswick, and features dense tree cover interspersed with farmland and estate-style homes that overlook the water.

