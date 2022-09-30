Award-winning blues and soul singer Shemekia Copeland takes the stage at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath on Fri., Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Copeland is known worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her music, and for delivering each song with unmatched passion. Winner of the 2021 Blues Music Award for B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, she connects with her audience on an intensely personal level, taking them with her on what The Wall Street Journal calls “a consequential ride of bold and timely blues.”

Living Blues describes her performance as “Powerful, ferocious, clear-eyed and hopeful. She’s in such control of her voice that she can scream at injustices before she soothes with loving hope. It sends shivers up your spine.”

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the night of the performance at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. For more information, call (207) 442-8455 or log on to chocolatechurcharts.org.

