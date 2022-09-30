Phyllis Lee McKenney 1946 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Phyllis Lee McKenney, 75, of Brunswick, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at the Maine Medical Center, Portland She was born Oct. 18, 1946 in Potsdam, N.Y., the daughter of Myron and Hazel (Van Bloken) Taylor. Phyllis worked at local businesses including the Chuck Wagon, LL Bean, and the Village Candle. She had also worked as a home care nurse for a few years. She enjoyed travelling by bus in the eastern United States. During these trips she and Mac made many friends. She also traveled to Italy and enjoyed reading books, especially mysteries. She was a kind person with a good heart and sharp wit. She always had a joke or quick response to someone else’s joke. Phyllis is survived by her husband Clifford “Mac” McKenney; a son Robert Robishaw; four granddaughters Hope, Heaven, Faith, and Sabrina; two great-granddaughters; a sister Claudette Brigges; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; five sisters Mary, Kathy, Carol, Nona, and Hazel, and a brother Bud. Visitation will be 12 – 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Cancer Society PO Box 350 Westbrook, ME 04092-3438

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous