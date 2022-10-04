John Floccher 1943 – 2022 ORR’S ISLAND – John Floccher, 79, of Orr’s Island, passed away suddenly on Sept. 27, 2022, at his home on Orr’s Island. John was born in Brookline, Mass. to Joseph Floccher and Anna (Stokes) Floccher on March 9, 1943. John went to schools in Lynn, Mass. He moved to Maine in the 1980’s and loved the Harpswell community. John married Roberta Floccher on July 12, 1986, on Bailey Island. He was in the Merchant Marine, a job that he enjoyed, as it involved his favorite things, ships and the ocean. Later, John went on to acquire training as a union bricklayer and stone mason. He had a true gift for building beautiful fireplaces, many of which can be seen on a number of houses in Harpswell. John also loved lobstering and would use any excuse to spend time in his boat on the water. His favorite pastime was watching the Patriots, as well as any other football game, but especially college competitions, such as Notre Dame. His greatest pride and joy was successfully building his own home on Orr’s Island. While his children were growing up, his favorite vacation spot was Sandy Island, a family camp, on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH, a rustic camp with no television or electronics. He spent many happy hours on the lake, engaging in cribbage competitions, bocci tournaments and watersports. John was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Anna; as well as his siblings, Chester, Chris and Patricia. He is survived by his wife, Roberta; and three children, Crystal, Michael and Scott; his grandchildren; niece Anna; and his special companion, a black lab, Jack. He will be missed by his and Roberta’s extended family. John had a generous heart, and he welcomed all friends of his children as part of the family, along with a number of strays brought home by his daughter. Visitation will be at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A mass of Christiam Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately at a later date at Orr’s Island Cemetery. The family wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the first responders from the Island and the Sheriff’s Department, who promptly responded and provided aid and support at a difficult time. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orr’s and Bailey Island Fire Department

