I do not live in Maine, but I love it. I spend a lot of time there. It’s beautiful and so are its people. I am very concerned that people may vote for Paul LePage in November.

I was reminded about some LePage facts by a 2016 New York Times article that read, in part:

“Mr. LePage’s blunt style has frequently drawn national attention … during his 2014 re-election campaign he … said he would tell President Obama to ‘go to hell’ and told the Maine N.A.A.C.P. to ‘kiss my butt,’ a comment he says was mischaracterized … He has compared the I.R.S. to the Gestapo, later apologizing.”

Please don’t give him the power to sully the reputation of Maine.

Robert Bloom
New York, N.Y.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles