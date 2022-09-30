I do not live in Maine, but I love it. I spend a lot of time there. It’s beautiful and so are its people. I am very concerned that people may vote for Paul LePage in November.

I was reminded about some LePage facts by a 2016 New York Times article that read, in part:

“Mr. LePage’s blunt style has frequently drawn national attention … during his 2014 re-election campaign he … said he would tell President Obama to ‘go to hell’ and told the Maine N.A.A.C.P. to ‘kiss my butt,’ a comment he says was mischaracterized … He has compared the I.R.S. to the Gestapo, later apologizing.”

Please don’t give him the power to sully the reputation of Maine.

Robert Bloom

New York, N.Y.

