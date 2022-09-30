FREEPORT — Anna Maschino scored off a penalty corner with an assist from Emily Groves in the first quarter to lead Freeport to a 1-0 upset over York in field hockey action Friday.

Freeport (5-2-1) goalie Piper Williams made nine saves.

Natalle Dickenson stopped 10 shots for York (7-1-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

TRAIP 1, RICHMOND 0: Noelle Denholm scored the only goal of the game to lead Traip to the win.

Autumn Lane made 18 saves for Richmond (6-4-0) while Teghan Page stopped seven for Traip (3-6-0).

BOYS SOCCER

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 2, PINE TREE 1: Papa Osei’s second goal of the game gave the Lions (4-3) a double-overtime win over the Breakers (3-2-1) in Freeport.

Silas Yeaton scored for Pine Tree.

