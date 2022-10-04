State police and local detectives are searching for two children taken by their mother on Monday from a home on Ferry Road in Saco after a judge removed the children from her custody.

The state-wide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, who are believed to be with their mother, Alexandra Vincent, 27.

Aleeah is 4 feet tall, weighs about 75 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Vincent is 3 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The children and Vincent are believed to be traveling in a silver 2021 Toyota Rav4 SUV with a Maine Breast Cancer license plate that spells LULOU, state police said.

Saco police officers and social workers with the Department of Health and Human Services went to the home on Ferry Road to remove the children after a judge issued a preliminary order of protection granting custody to another guardian, but found Vincent had already fled.

Investigators learned she intended to leave the state. A judge issued a warrant for Vincent’s arrest for criminal restraint by a parent, a felony.

A cell phone ping at 3:30 p.m. showed the three were near Newark, New Jersey, state police said.

Vincent is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is not supposed to have custody of the children, who are believed to be in danger, state police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Vincent and her children should contact Saco police at 287-4535.

