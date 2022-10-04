KENNEBUNK – John Robert La Flamme, 94, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully Oct. 1, 2022, at Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough surrounded by his family. He was born March 10, 1928, in Sanford to Cleophas and Josephine (Bernier) La Flamme.

John graduated from Sanford High School and soon after joined the U.S. Navy and honorably served our country during World War II. He then used his GI Bill to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from University of Maine in Orono. He worked as a Sales Engineer for Allis-Chalmers, Ford, and Voith until his retirement in 1990.

John was living in New York City when he met Birthe Hansen from Copenhagen, Denmark. The couple married in 1962 in Copenhagen and remained happily married until her passing in 2000. They moved to Kennebunk Beach in 1963, where they raised their family, and also lived in Philadelphia, Pa.; Augusta; and Lynnfield, Mass.

John was the life of any party and the self-proclaimed Mayor of Kennebunk Beach. He was active as an Operator and Board of Trustee member for the Seashore Trolley Museum and also a member of the Eagle Rock Yacht Club, Edgecomb Tennis Club, Veteran Corp of Artillery in New York, Marching and Chowder Society, and Le Club Calumet in Augusta. He loved playing tennis, jogging, and classic cars.

John was preceded in death by: his parents, Cleophas and Josephine La Flamme; wife of 37 years, Birthe La Flamme; and three brothers, Oliver, Roland, and Donald. He is survived by: his daughter, Michele Virjee of Rockville, Md.; son, Peter La Flamme of Merrimack, N.H.; daughter, Anne La Flamme and her husband, Graeme Jarvis of Wellington, New Zealand; five grandchildren, Natasha, Julius, Bietta, Josephine, and Hazel; cousin, Bruce La Flamme and his wife, Ann; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to the Seashore Trolley Museum, the Franciscan Monastery, or the Maine Veteran’s Home.

Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Interment will take place at a later date at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta where he will be laid to rest next to Birthe.

