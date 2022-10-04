Scarborough High School is closed Tuesday after a “serious threat” was reported against the school, according to a message sent to parents.

A student reported the threat made by text late Monday night to Scarborough police.

“Because of the timing of the receipt of the threat, the situation continues to be investigated by school authorities and law enforcement. The safety of our students and staff is of primary concern, and any threats of violence are taken very seriously,” the message to parents said.

Students and staff were kept home Tuesday, and all after-school activities were canceled.

This story will be updated.

