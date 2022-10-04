All three candidates for governor will take the stage Tuesday at the Franco Center in Lewiston for the first in a series of debates before the Nov. 8 election.
The Portland Press Herald, Lewiston Sun Journal and Maine Public are sponsoring the event, which begins at 8 p.m. and will last 90 minutes. You can watch a livestream at pressherald.com and follow our fact checkers and analysts on the Press Herald’s Twitter feed.
Three other debates featuring all three candidates are scheduled to take place this month and in the first week of November.
