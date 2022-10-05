Brunswick police are looking for a man suspected of robbing M&T Bank on Main Street Monday morning, according to a press release from the department.

Officers arrived at the bank after receiving the report at 10:41 a.m. but found the suspect had already fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described as a thin, white male standing approximately 6 feet tall, dressed in all black with a red mask, according to the release.

The suspect didn’t display any weapons during the incident.

Chief Scott Stewart could not be reached Wednesday for further comment about the investigation.

The department requests residents with information about the robbery contact the department tip line at (207)725-5521 (option 2 and then option 6), or email [email protected]

