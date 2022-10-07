I’m a one-issue voter. I vote for the planet. The climate crisis is the most urgent and critical issue we face. Like Hurricane Ian, increasingly powerful storms are evidence that the climate crisis is here – there’s no time to waste. We need leaders who fight for solutions. So, I’m supporting incumbent Democrat Anne Carney for Maine Senate.

Through service on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, Sen. Carney works to ensure clean air, water and soil for Maine, with recent legislation to curb PFAS, increase air quality near oil tank farms and reject toxic debris from other states.

I‘m a one-issue voter, but Sen. Carney isn’t a one-issue legislator. As chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, she fights for access to justice and freedom from discrimination. She also works to reduce health care costs and increase coverage for Maine families.

Join me! Vote for Sen. Carney, for people and planet alike.

Laura Marston

Cape Elizabeth

