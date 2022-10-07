Five weeks out and I am both amused and disturbed by the ads. I wonder how Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, cast the deciding vote with issues that require a majority. Hmmm, how did they get this much power?

Would Bruce Poliquin kindly stop telling us he feels bad for seniors and please present a plan? His commercials do nothing to advance any initiatives and, funny, he is not running on his previous record as a two-term Republican 2nd District congressman.

Kate Meredith

Bar Mills

