The economy and high prices are hurting all of us across the state and nation. Once President Biden’s rescue money is all spent, Maine will be left holding the bag with programs that cannot fund themselves.

We need to vote in legislators who know how to balance a checkbook, without living on borrowed time and money. Jennifer White, Republican Maine Senate candidate, has the experience and wherewithal to help our state recover and to cut unnecessary spending.

She is keenly aware of the needs affecting the most vulnerable in our state, like our seniors and those struggling with mental illness. She will be a voice for those who need critical funding support to improve safety and quality of life. But she takes seriously the responsibility of not using taxpayers’ money to fund frivolous programs, especially during unprecedented times.

Jennifer’s integrity is needed at the state level. Please vote for Jennifer White for Senate District 25!

Jennifer Razsa

Gray

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: