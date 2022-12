The city of Bath and Main Street Bath are partnering to offer free trolley caroling through the month of December.

The trolley will depart from City Hall every half hour from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, through the end of the month. Rides are first come, first served with no tickets necessary.

