A search is underway Thursday for a 71-year-old St. George woman who went missing from her home Wednesday afternoon.

The Maine Warden Service is working with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to locate Francine Laporte, who was reported missing by her husband, Paul Laporte, Wednesday afternoon.

Paul Laporte awoke to find his wife was not home and went looking for her when she did not return after several hours, according to the the warden service. He later reported her missing to the sheriff’s office.

Francine Laporte’s phone was left at home and officials believe she likely left the residence on foot. She may be wearing a black or dark colored jacket.

The warden service is asking anyone who may have seen a woman walking on States Point Road or River Road in St. George in the early morning of Dec. 7 to call Maine State Police dispatch in Augusta at 624-7076.

