BRUNSWICK – Betty J. Bishoff, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of Saturday Oct. 1, 2022 in the presence of her husband of 65 years, Bruce, three children, Brian, Ben and Bonnie and two of her grandchildren, Max Syron of Kalmar Sweden and Ray Syron of Phoenix, Ariz. They had the support of the dedicated people from CHANS Hospice Care.

Born June 13, 1937 in York, Pa., she was one of the three children of Ralph and Margaret (Brown) Schneider.

Mrs. Bishoff received a B. Ed in Elementary Education at West Chester University and M. Ed of the Visually Impaired at the University of Pittsburgh. She taught children who were Multiply Handicapped at the Allegheny Intermediate Unit and the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children before moving to Mechanicsburg, Pa. In Camp Hill, Pa., Mrs. Bishoff taught at the Tender Years Day Care Center and Early Childhood Program at the Harrisburg Academy.

Mrs. Bishoff loved nature, cooking, and gardening. She shared with others by inspiring young minds through her classroom teaching and volunteering at the Wildwood Nature Center, with feeding performers at the Susquehanna Folk Music Society performances and planning activities for Susquehanna River Trail and Susquehanna Sojourn events. She enjoyed listening to or watching folk music, Broadway, symphony and opera performances and spent much time caring for her vegetable and flower gardens.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce; siblings James Schneider and Kathleen Clunk; children Brian, Ben and Bonnie; and grandchildren Sam Bishoff, Max Syron and Ray Syron.

The family is planning a celebration of her life in Spring 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Natural Resources Council of Maine, People Plus of Brunswick Maine or Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.