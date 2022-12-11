LYMAN – “When you have lemons, make lemonade!” RLG

Roxann Lord Gregory, 65, passed away Dec. 1, 2022 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Sanford on May 19, 1957. She grew up in Alfred, attended schools in Alfred, and graduated from Massabesic High School with the class of 1975. Roxann continued her education and earned degrees from Maine Medical Center’s School of Surgical Technology in 1976, Westbrook College for Nursing in 1978, and the University of Southern Maine in 1987.

She worked for 38 years as a registered nurse for Maine Medical Center (MMC). Her career began as an operating room nurse and continued as a dedicated instructor for MMC’s School of Surgical Technology; teaching both at MMC and on the Southern Maine Community College campus. She retired in 2015.

As one student wrote of Roxann, “Thank you for teaching me that lemons aren’t just a fruit, but can be a visual image of the endless possibilities that one can achieve in any situation. Thank you for showing me how to believe in myself and that I can accomplish anything. My life has truly been blessed that I had the opportunity to be your student and friend.”

Roxann and Charles were married in Bar Harbor in 2005. During their amazing life together, they traveled around the world making wonderful memories: Canada, the Greek isles, South Africa, France, Italy, Tahiti and Bora Bora, California, South Carolina, Key West, Fla., St. John Island, Turks and Caicos, and, of course, her native Maine. She loved to cook, fly fish, ride bikes, garden, and walk Goose Rocks Beach, but above all she enjoyed decorating her Lords Farm homestead.

She was predeceased by her father, Carroll S. Lord, Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Charles J. of Lyman; mother, Joan K. Lord of Alfred; daughter, Hillary J. Schmitt of Skillman, N.J.; brother, Carroll “Boomie” S. Lord, Jr. and sister-in-law, Nancy Lord of Alfred; and grandsons James X. Schmitt of Colorado Springs, Colo., and William D. Schmitt of Skillman, N.J.; along with many wonderful nieces, nephews; grandnieces, and grandnephews.

At Roxann’s request there will be a celebration of her life in the spring.

A special thank you to all who took such great care of Roxann, especially the team at MaineHealth Cancer Center, South Portland.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared at Roxann’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., in Alfred.

To honor Roxann and her love for her profession, in lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in her name to support surgical technology students at the MaineHealth Center for Workforce Development. Checks should be mailed to the address below. Please include the memorial recipient’s name in your message.

Maine Medical Center

School of Surgical Technology

Philanthropy Department

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

