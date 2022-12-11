The Press Herald Toy Fund has always been more about the joy than the toy.

A simple toy, or two or three, can brighten the life of a child going through a dark time. Imagine a child experiencing a family breakup or illness, the death of a loved one or homelessness without a reason to smile at the holidays. It’s why donors continue to send money year after year to make sure thousands of Maine children don’t get left out each holiday season.

How to help To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. The names of donors who don’t wish to remain anonymous will be printed daily throughout the holiday season in the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Lewiston Sun Journal and Brunswick Times Record.

What if the gift can bring a lifetime of joy?

That was the idea behind the Toy Fund’s decision to make sure each child it serves this year also receives a book. And the Toy Fund is hearing from many donors who are especially eager to support the effort.

“A book for every kid – Yes!” That was the note attached to a $1,000 donation from Barbara Gauditz.

“How can you lose when you give a child a toy and a book, too?” Gauditz said when asked about her donation. Books have brought her a lifetime of joy, she said.

“I love them more than anything. I learned to read before I could walk, practically,” she said. “You can’t do anything better than give a child a book.”

Martha McBride couldn’t agree more. It’s the reason she and her husband, Hollis, sent their generation donation this year.

“I read a lot,” she said. “It started back in grade school and I read so much that I would get a book as a prize each year. You’d get a book at the end of the school year if you read the most books.”

Books have brought her joy ever since, something she thought about a lot when a recent health problem prevented her from reading for several months. “It was hard.” And now that she’s reading again, she said, “it’s a miracle.”

McBride says she hopes the books given to children this year can spark the same love of reading. “All children should have books.”

While the people behind the Toy Fund thought they were doing something original this year by adding books, a look back into the records later revealed that books were among the very first gifts provided by the Toy Fund when it launched in 1949. It’s not clear how often books were included with toys over the years, although it had been at least a few decades since it was a common practice.

The Toy Fund’s addition of books also is having spinoff benefits.

The books were ordered from Scholastic, a publisher and distributor of children’s books, through Stevens Brook Elementary School in Bridgton.

By placing the order for the Toy Fund, the school is earning credit from Scholastic that it can use to buy books and other supplies for its students. And some of that credit is being used to provide a new book to every pre-kindergarten and kindergarten student at the school.

