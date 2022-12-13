With consumer prices and rising rents straining the budgets of two-income families, the Press Herald Toy Fund is hearing from many single parents who say they can no longer pay for basic needs. Holiday gifts for their children have become luxuries they can’t afford.

“I am a recently divorced single mom of two,” a woman from southern Maine wrote to the Toy Fund. She is trying to become independent and rebuild a stable family life, but needs help because of the financial pressures. “Rising rents have caused more financial troubles for my family” and the children’s father does not provide support, she wrote.

How to help To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. The names of donors who don’t wish to remain anonymous will be printed daily throughout the holiday season in the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Lewiston Sun Journal and Brunswick Times Record.

“I recently completed a degree and have started to make progress in the right direction. I hope this will be the last year I have to write letters like this” she wrote.

“I started working for a homeless shelter in my area and finally feel like I can begin to give the same support I have been blessed with over the years. Thank you for considering us for the toy fund.”

Another mother wrote that she also is going through a divorce and that the experience has been hard on her children. Meanwhile, she can barely keep up with rent increases and is trying to avoid becoming homeless.

“We are in need of help from the Press Herald Toy Fund because 2022 has been a difficult year,” she wrote. “Recently our apartment building was sold twice and rent has gone from $750 to $1,000 to $1,800.”

“We appreciate any help you can offer.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Margaret D. Philbrick $100

Nancy Horigan $50

In honor and memory of Tom, Mom, Gram and Papa. Love, Patty $200

In memory of L. Philip Bernier $100

In loving memory of my wonderful mother, Della Fogg, and our sweet son, Mitchell Kessler $100

Mark & Elizabeth Manduca $50

In memory of Reed & McAlone Family from Ed & Dorothy $50

Stephen & Valerie Loring $150

Merry Christmas from Gene & Jeanne King! $50

Portland Female Charitable Society – to especially serve older children and teens with gifts! $500

Anonymous $100

In honor of Marilyn Todd who loved children, by all who loved her $50

Anonymous $50

In loving memory of Jack, Betty, Steve, & Mary Hines, and Eddie & Bessie Harrigan, from the family $50

Jon & Marjorie Oxman $100

In loving memory of my parents, George & Frances Smith, from your daughter, Theresa $50

In loving memory of my mother, Martha, from Betsy Roberts $50

In memory of Lynne & Paul $200

North Scarborough Grange $80

Employees Community Action Committee of General Dynamics – Saco $1,000

In memory of Jeanne Mayberry, a true Christmas Angel. $100

Anonymous $200

In memory of Alvin Temm, from Bob & Beth Neault $50

In memory of Lewis Barrows $100

Merry Christmas! C, D, D, B & Fiona $100

Paul R. Young $25

Jeanne Ouellette $100

Murray Charitable Trust $200

Paul Cullinan & Margaret Burby $100

David & Trisha $100

Leon & Paula Cooper $100

Merry Christmas from Russ Lunt! $25

Inspired by Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s Column, doubled donation for a brighter holiday for recipients! $1,000

In memory of Robert Gold from a neighbor $100

Judy $100

In honor of Mary Lou Shuster $50

Daryl & Roger Morin $50

Brayden, Ava, Will, Harper $50

Richard & Janine Parker $100

In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Henry Bouchard $100

Thank you Toy Fund for this service! Gerard Bouchard $50

Sandra Lyons $20

In memory of Ron’s mom Beulah & Rhonda’s dad Alan Goddard $50

Merry Christmas from #9 of the 12 C’s! $120

In loving memory of Robert E. Coughlan $25

Ive Rebekkah Lodge #5 Independent Order of Odd Fellows $50

Deborah Stillman $25

In loving memory of my Aunt Aldona & Uncle Larry Barnes, Leslie Lawrence $25

In memory of Kay $100

Sandra W. Johnson $100

Dan & Ruthann Baker $100

In memory of my mother $250

Anonymous $1,000

In honor of the amazing Maxine who loves children & Christmas $100

Patricia Frederick $100

Anonymous $100

Laura George Almeida $25

Gail & Bruce Small $50

Anonymous $25

In honor of Skyrocket $100

In memory of Chelsea Thompson $100

Adie $50

Wonderful Christmas memories with Joanne & Guy Rowe, love, Lisa, Lindy, Miranda & Carley $50

Elizabeth Niven $100

In memory of Geraldine & Warren $100

Patricia & F.D. Buttner $50

For the children – Florence Moreau $100

In memory of Ray D. Gibson $20

Merry Christmas! Everest, MacKenzie and Cameron Freeman! $100

Anonymous $100

TOTAL TO DATE: $104,081.49

