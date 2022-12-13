The Bath Area Family YMCA has named Robert Gray as its new chief executive officer.

Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a five-month search, Gray succeeds Sabrina Murphy who stepped down in June. In his new role, Gray will be responsible for steering the Bath YMCA and Landing YMCA in implementing the organization’s strategic plan and achieving its strategic priorities.

“We looked at candidates from across the country during our search for a new CEO, and Rob Gray stood out among the rest,” said Board President Marty Lakeman. “We were impressed by his extensive experience and accomplishments with the YMCA nationally, and his energy and vision for the Bath YMCA and Landing YMCA are exactly what we were looking for in a leader.”

Gray comes to the Y with 35 years of experience at YMCAs, most recently serving at the Y in Central Maryland as the vice president of operations and asset management for the past five years. While there, Gray was responsible for the capital planning process, led diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and helped steer the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spearheaded the creation and management of the first medically licensed and nationally recognized Adult Day Health Center in a YMCA in the United States. Prior to the Y in Central Maryland, Gray worked for the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA, YMCA of Middle Tennessee, and YMCA of Greater Louisville. Gray holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville, and he is joined by his wife Terri in relocating to Maine.

“I am excited to join the Bath Area Family YMCA team and help deepen the organization’s impact on the thirteen vibrant communities of Midcoast Maine that it serves,” said Gray. “I look forward to ensuring that the Y remains attentive to rapidly changing needs, promotes inclusivity, maintains a commitment to best practices, and balances the pursuit of new opportunities with fiscally sound business practices.”

The Bath Area Family YMCA is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 1856 that promotes the health and well-being of the community through its focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Along with its branch at the Landing YMCA in Brunswick, it offers a broad range of programs and services that support life skills, improve health and wellness, and strengthen mind and body.

For more information, visit bathymca.org.

