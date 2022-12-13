Norway Savings Bank has announced that it will renew a three-year agreement to provide free financial literacy education to students in 10 middle and high schools in Maine and New Hampshire.

“We are pleased to renew our agreement with our financial literacy partner, Banzai,” said Dan Walsh, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank. “Financial education provides foundational knowledge that helps kids to be more successful adults. With fun, interactive and age-appropriate online tools and workbooks, Banzai makes learning very enjoyable.”

“I appreciate [the bank’s] sponsorship of Banzai for my students,” said Andrew Kosak, a sixth-grade teacher at Brunswick Junior High School. “Comments from students have ranged from how much fun they are having trying to budget successfully to how useful budgeting will be in their lives. Students who are playing Banzai Teen have also learned why it’s important to deposit money in a bank account rather than carrying all their cash around in their wallets.”

Brunswick Junior High School students praised Banzai, saying that they have learned many skills, including how to save for college and made a budget, the importance of having a savings account and how to keep track of expenses.

In addition to Brunswick Junior High School, the following schools in Maine will also have free access to Banzai’s tools for the next three years: Gorham Middle School, Kennebunk High School, Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, Lewiston High School, Lake Region High School, Lake Region Middle School, Telstar Middle School and Loranger (Old Orchard Beach) Middle School. Crosby Kennett Middle School in Conway, New Hampshire, will also have free access to Banzai.

