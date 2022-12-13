A fire that damaged the upper floors and the roof of an eight-story power plant in Westbrook did not disrupt energy production, according to a spokesman for Calpine Corporation, which owns and operates the Westbrook Energy Center.

“We are still investigating the damage, but fortunately we are able to continue operations and none of the key equipment components were damaged,” Calpine spokesman Brett Kerr said in an email Tuesday.

Kerr said the plant at 60 Eisenhower Drive returned to service Monday evening just hours after the fire broke out around 2:15 p.m.

“We are thankful for our employees and first responders whose quick actions helped us avoid significant damage,” Kerr said. The power plant burns natural gas to produce electricity. It employs 21 full-time employees.

The Westbrook Energy Center produces enough electric power to meet the needs of more than 500,000 homes throughout New England, according to the company’s website. The energy center was among the first of a new generation of power plants built to sell competitively priced wholesale electricity into the region’s electric power grid.

Calpine Corp., which owns and operates the plant, said the Westbrook Energy Center is the city’s largest taxpayer.

Calpine Corp. bills itself as America’s largest generator of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources. The power company was founded in 1984.

Related Headlines Fire breaks out at Westbrook energy plant

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: