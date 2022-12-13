Azline Maurais hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in overtime to Sanford a 49-47 girls’ basketball win over Gorham Tuesday night at Sanford.

With Sanford (1-1) trailing by a point, Maurais brought the ball down in transition, stopped just beyond the 3-point line and hit what proved to be the winner.

Gorham (1-1) missed a shot with about 5 seconds left and Sanford rebounded to end it.

Julissa McBarron scored 18 points to lead the Spartans. Riley Hebler added 13.

Vanessa Walker scored 20 points for Gorham, which trailed 33-28 through three quarters before rallying to force overtime.

CHEVERUS 55, DEERING 12: Emma Lizotte had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Stags (1-1) over the Rams (0-2) at home in Portland.

Maddy Fitzpatrick added nine points, six assists and six steals for Cheverus.

Meseret Day led Deering with four points.

MT. ARARAT 55, CAMDEN HILLS 32: Cali Pomerleau scored 16 points and Elena Willis had 12 as the Eagles (2-0) cruised past the Windjammers (0-1) in Camden Hills.

Julianna Allen chipped in eight points for Mt. Ararat.

Leah Jones led Camden Hills with nine points.

BONNY EAGLE 45, PORTLAND 32: Kaitlyn Bartash scored 14 points as the Scots (2-0) topped the Bulldogs (1-1) in Standish.

Ember Hastings had 10 points for Bonny Eagle.

Baleria Yugu scored a game-high 15 points for Portland.

