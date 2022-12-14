Bath
Tue. 12/20 4 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall
Tue. 12/20 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 12/21 2 p.m. Community Development Committee City Hall
Brunswick
Mon. 12/19 4 p.m. Housing Committee Woodlawn Terrace
Mon. 12/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council Zoom, Council Chambers
Tue. 12/20 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee Zoom
Tue. 12/20 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board Zoom, Council Chambers
Wed. 12/21 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Zoom, Town Hall
Wed. 12/21 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Zoom, Town Hall
Thu. 12/22 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee Zoom, Town Hall
Harpswell
Mon. 12/19 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee Zoom
Wed. 12/21 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom
Topsham
Mon. 12/19 4:30 p.m. Community Center Committee Zoom, Municipal Building
Mon. 12/19 5 p.m. Housing Authority Municipal Building
Wed. 12/21 7:30 p.m. Development Inc Municipal Building
