Bath

Tue.  12/20  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee  City Hall

Tue.  12/20  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  12/21  2 p.m.  Community Development Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

Mon.  12/19  4 p.m.  Housing Committee  Woodlawn Terrace

Mon.  12/19  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Zoom, Council Chambers

Tue.  12/20  5 p.m.  Town Commons Committee  Zoom

Tue.  12/20  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  Zoom, Council Chambers

Wed.  12/21  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Zoom, Town Hall

Wed.  12/21  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  Zoom, Town Hall

Thu.  12/22  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee  Zoom, Town Hall

Harpswell

Mon.  12/19  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee  Zoom

Wed.  12/21  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom

Topsham

Mon.  12/19  4:30 p.m.  Community Center Committee  Zoom, Municipal Building

Mon.  12/19  5 p.m.  Housing Authority  Municipal Building

Wed.  12/21  7:30 p.m.  Development Inc  Municipal Building

