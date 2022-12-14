On Monday, Dec. 19, Midcoast families will gather at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath, for a community sing-along returns.

This decades-old tradition was disrupted during the pandemic. Last year the event was held in a snowy parking lot, but this year it returns to the Chocolate Church main stage at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Chocolate Church, adorned with its finest Christmas decorations, fills quickly with people of all ages for the festive holiday tradition. In addition to the community sing-along for seasonal favorites, there are specialty acts and individual performers who add to the musical presentation.

This year, 7th grader Sadie Daniels of Bath will sing O’ Holy Night accompanied by her father Adam Daniels. This family duo previously performed “I See the Light” in the 2019 Chocolate Church Jubilee. Sadie recently won 2nd place in Division 1 at the Maine National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) Competition.

The other specialty act is the awaited return of the melodic harmony of the Front Street Boys. This acapella group is comprised of Sheldon Bird, Rian Lewis, Andy Barber and new member Robert Gersh.

Children await the arrival of a special guest who never fails to excite and add the final Christmas touch to this special event. After the show, Wendy Jung of Soggy Dog will be taking pictures of children on Santa’s lap.

Admission is free, but hats are passed for donations to the Chocolate Church. For more information, call (207) 442-8455.

