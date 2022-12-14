As the year neared its end, November brought unusually warm days, but also the first snow – even if most of it was man-made at ski areas. Like every year, there were veterans to honor and winners and losers in high school sports championships. We got to see the United States play, and even score a few, in the World Cup. On Election Day voters went to the polls in a high-stakes race for governor. These events, plus more moments of beauty and intimacy captured by Portland Press Herald photographers, are in this photo gallery.
Pedro Gabriel, 18, a senior at Portland High School, practices on the basketball courts at Deering Oaks park on Nov. 11. He is playing basketball for the high school team and says he is looking forward to the season. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Snow guns blow snow over skiers as they make their way down Hayburner trail at Sugarloaf on Nov. 18, the ski area’s opening day for the season. A combination of snow making and fresh snow from the previous week’s storm allowed the ski area to open. Greg Rec/Staff Photographer
Gerald Day Jr., 84, a veteran of the U.S. Army, salutes during the Veterans Day event at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough on Nove. 11. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Army veteran Raymond Heyse, 88, removes his cap during a moment of silence at the Veterans Day ceremony at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough on Nov. 11. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Freeport field hockey players celebrate seconds after a goal by Anna Maschino, which meant victory over York, following two overtimes in the Class B South Regional Final on Nov. 2. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Three geese stop traffic to cross Deering Avenue (not Abbey Road) in Portland on Nov. 14. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Sue Austin of Gray, a longtime Republican who could not run for reelection because of term limits, supported Paul LePage for governor. Gray, once a reliably red town, voted blue in the gubernatorial election this year. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Amy Jane Larkin, 39, was a caregiver for her 100-year-old grandmother, Eva Barnfather, after Eva broke her hip this summer. Larkin had to take time off of work, unpaid, and it was a hardship. She is advocating for paid family leave, which is coming up in the Legislature this year. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Ellie Mann, 7, runs past home base while playing on the baseball diamond on the Eastern Prom with her family during an unseasonably warm day on Nov. 6. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Patrons eat at Marcy’s Diner in Portland on Nov. 17. The owner of Marcy’s Diner has been vocal about the negative effect on her business from the closure of Free Street during road construction. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Gordon Contracting works to reopen Free Street on Nov. 23 for the holiday weekend. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
A man walks along Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk at sunrise on Nov. 8. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Gov. Janet Mills fires up the crowd during a rally in Monument Square in Portland on Nov. 1. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Gubernatorial candidate and former two-term governor Paul LePage, with his wife, Ann, spoke to an election night party in Lewiston. He called Gov. Janet Mills “an elitist” and did not concede. Mill was declared the winner hours later. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Gov. Janet Mills walks behind the counter at Becky’s Diner in Portland after pouring herself a cup of coffee on the morning after winning her second term as Maine’s governor. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Pedestrians cross Fore Street in the Old Port of Portland as seen through a rain-soaked window on Nov. 13. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Kristen Barth, social services director for the city of South Portland, stands outside city hall. Barter says the city is seeing unprecedented applications for General Assistance help as the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program comes to a close. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Just after Ava Feeley of Yarmouth tapped in the winning goal in the second overtime, the Yarmouth girls celebrate their victory over Hermon in the Class B girls soccer state championship. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Wade Fleming, center, of Portland, jumps from his bar stool at Ri Ra Irish pub as the U.S. men’s soccer team scores a first half goal against Iran in the World Cup on Nov. 29. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Doug Fortier, majority owner of Merry Christmas Trees in Windham, adjusts his cap before using a trimmer to shape trees in preparation for opening. Christmas trees are a hot commodity in 2022. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Roskva, a giant wooden troll at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, stands under towering, illuminated trees at Gardens Aglow, which returns this season as a walking experience after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The pathway, which is roughly one mile, includes more than 750,000 LED lights in 14 acres of gardens. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
People cheer as the holiday tree is lit in Monument Square, Portland, on Nov. 25. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Maine author Monica Wood has publicly lent support to striking union workers at publishing giant HarperCollins, the parent company of her publisher, Mariner Books. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Louise Cummins of South Portland almost appears to float as she sits on a concrete slab surrounded by water at high tide on Willard Beach. She is drawing a picture of a pine tree. “It helps me get by and feel hopeful,” she said of drawing. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Siblings Natalie Cooper, 6, and Wesley Cooper, 4, of Scarborough, dig into the sand at Higgins Beach at sunset after an unseasonably warm day. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer