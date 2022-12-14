As the year neared its end, November brought unusually warm days, but also the first snow – even if most of it was man-made at ski areas. Like every year, there were veterans to honor and winners and losers in high school sports championships. We got to see the United States play, and even score a few, in the World Cup. On Election Day voters went to the polls in a high-stakes race for governor. These events, plus more moments of beauty and intimacy captured by Portland Press Herald photographers, are in this photo gallery.

Pedro Gabriel, 18, a senior at Portland High School, practices on the basketball courts at Deering Oaks park on Nov. 11. He is playing basketball for the high school team and says he is looking forward to the season. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Snow guns blow snow over skiers as they make their way down Hayburner trail at Sugarloaf on Nov. 18, the ski area’s opening day for the season. A combination of snow making and fresh snow from the previous week’s storm allowed the ski area to open. Greg Rec/Staff Photographer

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous