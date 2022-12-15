The Greater Freeport Community Chorus will perform ”This Shining Night,” a concert of holiday music through the ages, on Dec. 17 and 18.

The 40-voice chorus is made up of singers from 19 local towns that meet weekly and presents not only the Christmas concert but also a spring concert. The Artistic Director is Jesse Myers-Wakeman, with Kellie Moody on the piano.

The group will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Cumberland Congregational Church, 282 Main St, Cumberland. They’ll host a second performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick.

The program includes a variety of music including “Carol of the Bells,” “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” as well as classical pieces including “Sure on the Shining Night” by Morten Lauridsen and “Abreme la Puerta” a rhythmic and festive song common in Puerto Rico.

Concert tickets may be purchased at the door $10 for adults and free for those under 18.

